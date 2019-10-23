Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to arrest proclaimed offenders in Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani’s assets beyond known sources of income reference.

During the hearing, the Speaker Sindh Assembly and other accused persons were produced in the court.

The judge questioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to tell the status of arresting other accused in the case.

NAB prosecutor told the court that the institution will ask Sukkur police to take action in this regards. The judge expressed annoyance over the reply, said that the court wants a report from the investigation officer but not the police forces.

The judge said that the court is not giving a final deadline for action against the absconding persons, otherwise, the investigation officer will be sent behind bars and the case will be separated from the assets’ reference if the arrests were not made till the next hearing.

Later, the accountability court re-issued arrest warrants of the proclaimed offenders which include Agha Siraj Durrani sons, daughters, wife and others. The hearing was adjourned till November 5.

Speaker Sindh Assembly had been nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 20 in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

According to a NAB statement, three separate inquiries were initiated against Durrani.

One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by the PPP leader, while the second pertains to illegal appointments of 352 on government posts.