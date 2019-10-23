Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant batting by Nadeem Basra and superb bowling by Imran Sohail helped EMRA-SJAL XI beat SJAS by 1 run in the thrilling cricket match played here at Township Whites cricket ground on Tuesday.

The event was jointly hosted by Sports Journalists Association (SJAL) and Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA0 in the honour of Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAS), who were on the two-day tour of Lahore, where they played a cricket match with SJAL and from there, they will leave for Islamabad to play a match there and then they will reach Peshawar to play a cricket friendly fixture there as well.

EMRA President Asif Butt, SJAL President Aqeel Ahmad, Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Information Secretary Azhar Masood, CPL Chairman Ahsan Zaki, SJAS Secretary Muhammad Asghar, SJAS Team Manager Nadira Mushtaq, Chief Organizer Imran Sohail, EMRA official Qadir Khawaja, Abubakar Bilal, Rai Saqib and a great number of journalists as well as cricket enthusiasts were present on the occasion and witnessed the nail-biting match.

SJAS won the toss and asked EMRA-SJAL side to bat first. The hosts batted with authority and posted 195 runs on the board losing five wickets in 20 overs. Nadeem Basra emerged as hero of the day for EMRA-SJAL with his swashbuckling knock of 79, which included 9 fours and 4 sixes while Qadir Khawaja also played superb inning of 67 runs, hitting 13 fours while Qasim Malik contributed with 22 runs. For SJAS, Shehzad Umar bagged 2-30 while Tariq Hassan and Mohsin got one wicket each.

SJAS also replied well and kept the scoreboard intact till the last over of the day. The visitors were in need of just 11 runs in last over to win the match. It was anybody’s match and both the teams struggled well but on the last ball, SJAS needed just 3 runs to win, it was Imran Sohail who held his nerves and succeeded in helping EMRA-SJAL win the match by just 1 run as the guests could score 194 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Badi-uz-Zaman played an impressive innings of 60 runs while Salman Khan contributed with 34, Tariq Hussain 26 and Shahid Ansari 25 runs. Imran Sohail remained the most economical bowler by getting one wicket for 17 while Qasim, Qadir and Shakir also bowled well and took one wicket apiece. The captain and manager of the team especially came to Imran Sohail to appreciate his brilliant bowling, which saved the match for EMRA-SJAL. Nadeem Basra was declared player of the match for his tremendous batting display.

BRIEF SCORES:

EMRA-SJAL: 195-5 in 20 overs (Nadeem Basra 79, 9 fours, 4 sixes, Qadir Khawaja 67, 13 fours, Qasim Malik 22; Shehzad Umar 2-30, Tariq Hassan and Mohsin 1 wicket each)

SJAS: 194-5 in 20 overs (Badi-uz-Zaman 60, Salman Khan 34, Tariq Hussain 26 Shahid Ansari 25, Imran Sohail 1-17, Qasim, Qadir and Shakir got one wicket each.