LAHORE - Speakers at the launch of former inspector general of police Zulfiqar Cheema’s book said the book provides a roadmap and guidelines for institutions and it would serve as a reference book for civil servants and leaders in different fields.

Launch ceremony of the book titled “Straight Talk” was attended by a large number of civil servants, professionals, teachers, intellectuals, lawyers and students.

Justice (r) Ijaz Chaudhry, former chief justice of the Lahore High Court and judge of the Supreme Court, chaired the ceremony. He said the author has analysed all current issues in “Straight Talk” without mincing words. He acknowledged that people are deprived of the basic right to justice and “we all, complainants, police and the courts, are responsible for this”.

Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal said the book touches all issues and gives doable solutions. She said a man of impeccable integrity like Cheema should be head of accountability.

SM Zafar said in his message the author qualifies to lecture on honesty and integrity. Some articles beautifully depict the Pakistani culture, he said.

Former federal secretary Khwaja Shumail said the author demonstrated courage to do the right things despite odds. “He is a role model for all civil servants. Many articles of the book are extremely inspiring,” he said.

Senator Rana Maqbool said the author is a legendary civil servant. “This book shall serve as a reference book for all political leaders, civil servants and leaders in different fields. The book should be taught at civil services academies,” he said.

Former PCB chairman Khalid Mehmood said Cheema, as head of NAVTTC, took the entire sector of skill development to new highs of quality and prestige. The article about the author’s interaction with Prime Minister Imran Khan is very interesting,” he said.

Former Punjab Police inspector general Tariq Saleem Dogar said the author as a police officer was very tough on criminals and delinquent police officials and sympathetic towards people.

“He established rule of law and brought peace and justice wherever he served. He should be emulated by all police officers. His book contains many articles about police and civil administration and civil servants must read them,” he said.

Former ambassador Qazi Rizwanul Haq said the author is an outstanding leader who improved institutions. He said his book is extremely useful for present and future civil servants.