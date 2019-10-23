Share:

A seven-member committee, formed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for negotiation on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, will meet Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan today (Wednesday) to brief him over talks with opposition parties.

During the meeting, the team headed by Perveiz Khattak and comprising National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, PTI leader Asad Umer, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri will take the premier into confidence over its discussion with the Rahbar Committee.

Earlier, the government side had rejected opposition’s demand of the PM’s resignation.

The members said the government recognizes opposition’s right to peaceful protest but the march towards federal capital is inappropriate in the current situation of the country, adding that the federation is serious about resolving issues through dialogue.

On the other hand, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was tasked to contact Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari whereas Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will himself approach JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.