BAGHDAD - An Iraqi gover ment com ittee in esti ating wave o unrest ound t at 1 9 civili ns were ki ed bec se secu ty force used xcessive f rce nd l iv e fire t quel rotests acco ding to i s re por , een by Reu ers. The re or , whi h aid more th n 70% f th death were caus d by shots o t e head r che t, held se ior comma ders res ons ble but st ped sh t of blaming the pr e minister a ot er t o o f ici ls, sa in g there had been no ord r to sho t. rotests ov r high ne ploy en , poor pu ic serv ces and orruption rupted on ct. 1 promptin a viol t security crackdow Protester blame gr aft an d in f ght ng am ng olitical l ade s for faili g to im rove hei