LAHORE - M Javed of Punjab Police played exceptionally to bring in a score of gross 69, three under par to win the Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Tournament played here at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Tuesday. Conducted, arranged and devotedly endorsed by his son Syed Shaghil Hussian, this ardent and devout progeny of the Syed Manzoor family cruised over to his native country from USA to ensure warmhearted competitive golfing activity and engage eager ones of the golfing arena of Lahore in a battle that yielded gainful cash prizes for the triumphant senior golf professionals and fulfilling souvenirs for the outstanding ones of amateur category and the ladies segment. His remarkable score was achieved through four birdies on holes 7, 9, 11 and 12, thirteen regulation pars and of course one stroke loss did creep in on the 15th hole as a result of a slightly imperfect drive. This error however did not prevent him from emerging as the top one in this competition and the reward was lucrative indeed. The runner-up in professionals category was M Akram, who ended up two strokes behind Javed. Akram finished the 18 holes round with a score of gross 71, one under par. The third slot was shared by former Pakistan Open champion Tahir Nasim and a former accomplished one Asghar Ali. Their score was gross 72, certainly a sharp effort.

As for the allied prizes, Javed won the prize for longest drive and nearest to the pin went to M Saeed.

In amateur gross category, Ahmed Zafar was winner while Tariq Mehmood was runner-up. Hussain Atta was first in net and Nasir Irshad second. The ladies gross competition was dominated by Ayesha Moazzam while Mina Zainab was the celebrated one in net category.

At the concluding ceremony, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Dr Seema Anvery and Syed Shagil Hussain. Also present on the occasion were Aameen Taqi Butt, Dr Amin-ur-Rehman, Mrs Asma Shami, Mrs Maimoona Azam, Col (R) Syed M Mazhar and participating golfers.