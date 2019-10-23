Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly Akram Durrani Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for seeking bail before arrest.

A division bench of the IHC will take up the petition today.

Durrani filed the petition through his counsel Kamran Murtaza.

The JUI-F leader said in the petition that he has been playing an instrumental role in the Rehbar Committee while his party (JUI-F) is holding Azadi March against the incumbent government from October 27.

“The increase in pace of call up notices to the petitioner is done with malafide intention at the instance of government just to disturb the political activities,” added Durrani.

He said that he has been cooperating with the NAB in its probe against him.

The JUI-F leader said that he was in Quetta due to political activities when he learnt that his arrest warrants have been issued by the bureau to stop him from garnering support for his party’s upcoming Azadi March.

Durrani said that he was granted protective bail by the Balochistan High Court on October 10 and feared that he will likely be arrested by the bureau once his protective bail end.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to grant him bail before arrest till the final disposal of the matter.