ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other petitioners on Tuesday submitted a plea in the apex court seeking adjournment of hearing of petitions filed against presidential reference. The hearing has been scheduled by the Supreme Court for October 28. The petitioners said that the Supreme Court Bar Association will be holding elections on October 29 and 30, which will keep some litigants and their counsels busy and a protest sit-in is likely in Islamabad on the aforementioned date. They have pleaded the court to fix next date for hearing of the case.