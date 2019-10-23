Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that India was making excuses but Pakistan would open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at any cost to facilitate the Sikh yatrees.

Talking to Provincial Ministers Syed Sumsan Ali Bukhari and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq who called on him here, Ch Sarwar questioned that why India did not allow any foreign investor or human rights' organization to visit Kashmir if there was peace in occupied valley, adding that Pakistanis were standing shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their freedom moment. India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmir’s, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan has exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum, adding that Pak Army has given a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violation at Line of Control. The Pak Army has also exposed the nefarious designs of India by conducting the visit of ambassadors of various countries at LOC, he asserted.

The Governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed that anyone could stage protest demonstration as it was his constitutional right, adding the government wanted to ensure stability and unity in the country, therefore it has given an approval to the opposition for the peaceful protest.

Ch Sarwar hoped that the opposition parties after getting an approval would stage peaceful protest demonstration and would not take law into hands. The PTI government was successfully persuading its welfare oriented policy for the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.