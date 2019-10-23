Share:

Pakistan’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi paid a farewell call on UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo and informed her about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the representative said that she told the UN USG that India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir has triggered multiple crises in the region.

“UN should play its part to bring an end to the cruel curfew and lockdown that has exacerbated the plight of the Kashmiris,” she urged.

Lodhi further thanked Department of Political Affairs for cooperating with Pakistan during her tenure.