Rawalpindi-A Norwegian national came under heavy gunfire by two armed men at busiest Adiala Road while he was heading towards Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in a car to inquire the health of his brother who was battling for life after sustaining wound into head in a gun attack a couple of days ago, informed sources on Tuesday.

However, the Norwegian national of Pakistani origin indentified as Arshad Mehmood remained unhurt in the brazen armed attack, but his imported Rottweiler dog was killed by the attackers, they said.

Police registered a case against the two attackers and started investigation with no arrest so far, they said.

According to sources, the applicant namely Arshad Mehmood, who is settled in Oslo, Norway and belongs to Gorakhpur, appeared before officials of Police Station Saddar Bairooni and lodged a complaint that he was going to HFH to inquire the health of his brother Raja Khalid when two armed men namely Ajmal Shah and Usman Abbasi riding on a motorcycle intercepted him near Garden Villas. He alleged that the gunmen opened indiscriminate firing at him, however, he remained unhurt, but his imported Rottweiler dog sustained bullet injuries and gunmen ran away. He added he also saved his life by taking refuge on the side of road. He told police the same armed men had shot his younger brother Raja Khalid into head on October 14 on land dispute. He said he had registered a case against the gangsters with Saddar Bairooni police and the same culprits attacked him to bar him from pursuing attempted murder case against them. The applicant requested police to register a case against the attackers and arrest them.

Taking action, police registered the case against the attackers under sections 148/149/429 and 341 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investigation, sources said. Nonetheless, no arrest was made so far. When contacted, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Younis, who is investigation officer of the case, confirmed that police booked four attackers on charges of attacking a Norwegian national on Adiala Road. He said he inspected the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of the eyewitnesses. He said the accused are on the run and would be arrested soon. He said he is investigating the case through different angles. On a query, SI replied the accused had obtained pre arrest bails in attempted murder case and recorded their statements as well.