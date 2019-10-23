Share:

SHIKARPUR - A husband killed his wife and her alleged lover in an apparent case of honour killing and escaped from the scene on Tuesday here.

Police said that the accused hailing from suburbs of Shikarpur murdered his wife in his house and one from the village in the name of honour and escaped from the scene.

Police shifted the bodies to Garhi Yasin Taluka Hospital and started hunting the accused.

It may be recalled that incidents of honour killing are common in less developed districts of Sindh including Shikarpur and dozens were killed every year.