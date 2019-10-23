Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old man was shot dead and three others wounded critically during a violent clash between two neighbours in Chuhng on Tuesday. Police said all three injured were shifted to hospital with bullet wounds. The gun attack which took place in Deena Nath Village triggered panic in the locality as passersby fled to safety during the clash. Police investigators said Riaz exchanged harsh words with his neighbour Naveed over some dispute. Later, Riaz along with accomplices attacked Naveed and opened fire on him. As a result, Naveed and three other men sustained bullet injuries. The victims were shifted to hospital where Naveed expired. The attackers fled instantly.