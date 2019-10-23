Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a high level meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday regarding dengue situation and anti-dengue measures.

The meeting reviewed the measures being taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign. Secretary Health Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the health minister.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the meeting said that all out resources are being utilized for coping with menace of dengue. Ratio of dengue cases has substantially decreased due to effective measures being taken by the government, she added.

She said that dengue patients have been admitted in isolated wards and specially looked after. All the diagnostic tests of dengue patients have been conducted free of cost, she maintained.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun, Additional Secretary Capt. (R) Ijaz Ahmed, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, DC Lahore Danish Afzaal, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Project Director Dr Shehnaz, representatives of Police, PITB, Environment, Social Welfare, Fisheries, WASA, LDA, Labour, Transport, Special Branch, DHA, LESCO, PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Food, Cooperatives and Punjab Healthcare Commission were also present on this occasion. All Commissioners and DCs participated in the meeting through video link.