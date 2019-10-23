Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 1.95 billion from the management of a housing society in case of investigation against management of National House Buildings and Roads Development Corporation and others

The accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali lured and induced the poor general public by massive advertisement in print, electronic and social media to invest in his illegal societies for the last so many years and defrauded them. So far totals claims received by NAB Rawalpindi is 9000.

During investigation, Waseem accepted the crime and submitted an application for plea bargain to Investigation Officer Seemab Qaiser for return of the total liability to NAB. The plea bargain application has been accepted by NAB to the tune of Rs1.95 billion.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi reiterated that NAB will continue to pursue the corrupt element and cleansing the society from the corrupt element. He said that NAB is making allout efforts to recover the looted money from the swindlers. However, this practice to invest in the unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be ended and discouraged.

He urged the people to invest only in the government approved banking system and investment companies.

On the other side, Chairman National Accountability Bureau chaired a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB in Islamabad. He said that NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands and logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar cases is the top most priority of NAB.

National Accountability Bureau under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, in 23 months has recovered Rs. 71 billion which is a record achievement.

He said NAB since its inception had filed 1230 corruption references in respective accountability courts and recovered approximately worth is of Rs. 342 billion. The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019.

The comparative figures for the latest 23 months are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being considered as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted upon National Accountability Bureau.