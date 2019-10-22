Share:

Attitude is everything for better or worse. A negative attitude is almost guarantee that life will be to much difficult and less fulfilling than it should be. and it can outlook will adversely affect the health relationship and professional growth.

Sometime children negativity and goading behavior can feel like a magnet pulling negative children sometime loving funny sweet but unfortunately negative attitude stands out because it’s such an energy drainer. Children negative attitude sometime could be due to their parents attitude sometime due to personal problems children with an extreme temperament always seems to be in bad mood. Negative attitude constant complaints apparent unhappiness. Negative attitude can also effect children reading and also development. Impacts of negative attitude have been proven very perilous.

Negative attitude of parents in our society really deserves special attentions because it is what holds the children from achieving their targets. Researchers have carried out negative attitude towards children can give birth to several psychological diseases among which depression is one.

ZARNAZ MAYAR,

Karki.