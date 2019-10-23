Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Tuesday formally contacted the government team formed for negotiations with the opposition on the JUI-F protest plan in Islamabad.

JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani has contacted the head of the government committee for dialogue and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

According to sources, Durrani also contacted the Chairman Senate and informed them of their demands.

However, the sources said Durrani was not satisfied with the response of the government side as they were not serious for the talks with opposition. Following the telephonic conversation with Rehbar Committee’s convener Akram Khan Durrani, the government’s team headed by Pervaiz Khattak has convened a meeting of negotiations committee to deliberate upon the demands made by the opposition.

The Rehbar Committee on Monday last had announced that they would hold talks with the government on the condition that it will not stop their march towards Islamabad. Durrani had said that the government formed a committee just for the march. They should know that there will be no compromise on the JUI-F’s march. “If the government contacts us, then we will not turn down any chance of engaging in dialogue,” he added.