Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday the opposition wanted to get “freedom” from accountability, but there would be no compromise on accountability.

Talking to a PTI delegation led by Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz, MNA Riaz Fatyana, Mian Hamid Miraj and others at Governor’s House, Sarwar said that past rulers did nothing to overcome challenges faced by the country such as inflation and unemployment and caused a huge economic damage to the country through their poor policies. He said the PTI, after coming into power, put in place a comprehensive mechanism to raise living standards of people. “Elaborate policies of the PTI government saved the country from a possible economic default,” he said. He said it was unfortunate that the opposition could not digest the PTI government’s initiatives for welfare of people. He said the opposition was planning to create unrest and instability in the country through protests and sit-ins, but the government would foil all conspiracies. He said that people had rejected the opposition during general elections of 2018 and they would again discard the opposition’s agenda of protest, he maintained.

Sarwar said the PTI government was determined to ridding the country of corruption and steering it out of crises. He said the government was striving hard to strengthen democracy, parliament and other national institutions. He said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated a number of programmes for provision of healthcare and education facilities to people, adding that all promises made by the PTI during its electoral campaign would be fulfilled.

Separately, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar chaired a meeting on Kartarpur corridor and 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.