LAHORE - Germany thrashed Pakistan 6-1 in the 2019 test matches arranged by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) ahead of the Olympics qualifiers against the Netherlands.

Both the teams started the match well and kept the on attacking each other’s goals but due to good defense from each side, not much goals were witnessed in the half time as only Germany succeeded in scoring one goal through Rühr Christopher to take 1-0 lead.

Germany then changed their gear and launched a series of attacks on Pakistan’s goal and succeeded in converting at 5 more goals to make them half dozen in the next two quarters while Pakistan could score just one consolation goal. Rühr Christopher emerged as top scorer from the winning the side as he hammered a hat-trick while Miltkau Marco, Häner Martin and Staib Constantin contributed one goal apiece in their team’s triumph. From Pakistan, the only goal was scored by Umar Bhutta.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan hockey team is in Germany to prepare for hockey Olympic qualifiers as after playing two test matches against Germany, Pakistan team will depart for the Netherlands to play against the hosts on October 26 and 27.

The sources told The Nation that with such pathetic results in test matches, it seems too tough for the national hockey team to beat the Netherlands in the qualifiers.

If the seniors have to produce such pathetic results, then the youngsters could be tried for such matches, as it would help them learn a lot while playing against international players, they added.