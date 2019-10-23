Share:

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday said Pakistan will participate in the upcoming round of a four-party meeting on the Afghan peace process, which is scheduled to be held in Moscow.

During a weekly press briefing, Dr Faisal said the FO's additional secretary for Afghanistan/West Asia will represent Pakistan at the meeting. The next round is being held in Moscow at an opportune moment as it would provide an important opportunity to review the currently stalled peace process," he added.

"Pakistan has been a part of all efforts and processes so far to discuss and facilitate peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan's role is particularly noteworthy in crystalising international convergence for a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan," the FO spokesperson said.

He further said that Pakistan had participated in an earlier round of the meeting held in Beijing in July. He added that Pakistan will continue its efforts as part of shared responsibility to make international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan. “Pakistan has been part of all efforts and processes to facilitate the peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan," he said.

When he was asked about the intra-Afghan dialogue being held in China, as "China has invited a delegation [...] to participate in the intra-Afghan dialogue," a Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, had said in a post on Twitter late on Tuesday. However, Dr Faisal said that he did not have any update on this.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan and India are likely to sign agreement pertaining to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor on Thursday. He added Pakistan will soon share the agreement regarding the corridor.

While speaking about India's threat on water, the spokesperson said Pakistan will fight its case at an appropriate forum if rights under the Indus Water Treaty were challenged.