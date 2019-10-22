Share:

ISLAMABAD-Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) is planning to launch need-based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme.

According to details, through this programme, students qualifying for the project will have access to undergraduate education regardless of income, gender, or location.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Sania Nishtar Special Assistant to Prime Minister said, “The Prime Minister has instructed that the undergraduate scheme should be launched as soon as possible.”

as the government realises that deprivation to education was the highest contributor in Pakistan’s national multi-dimensional poverty index.

Therefore, Ehsaas wishes to pay special attention to the education of undergraduate students especially women and girls from underprivileged families and areas.