LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding was inked between Punjab Police and Tevta to train local drivers according to the international standards.

Punjab Additional-IG Farooq Mazhar and Tevta Chief Operating Officer Akhtar Abbas Bharwana signed the MoU. IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional-IG (Operations) Inam Ghani, Lahore CTO Liaqat Ali Malik and several other officials were present also present on this occasion.

Officials say international standard driving training will be imparted to the new applicants in order to provide valuable human resource to foreign countries besides creating employment opportunities across the province.

Traffic police host seminar for drivers

The City Traffic Police on Tuesday organised a traffic awareness seminar for transporters at Lorry Adda in Badami Bagh.

Lorry Adda Administrator Ahmad Raza Butt, Atlas Honda Safety Manager Tasleem Shuja, representatives of the All Pakistan Transport Associations and a large number of drivers attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said that transporters and traffic police should be connected openly.