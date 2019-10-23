Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged Japan to play its role for restoration of fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

The President briefed the Japanese Prime Minister about the worsening situation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi stressed on the need for both countries to work together more closely to enhance mutually beneficial relations particularly in the fields of investment, trade, human resource development and people to people contacts. Referring to the young Pakistani population and a greying and shrinking population in Japan, the President also highlighted the inherent complementarities that could be exploited to benefit economies of both the countries.

President Arif Alvi felicitated the Japanese Prime Minister on the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan and hoped that the new Japanese era would bring more prosperity and well-being for the friendly people of Japan.

Arif Alvi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by the recent Typhoon Hagibis in Japan and wished the injured early recovery.

The Japanese Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the President for attending the enthronement and expressed hope that such exchanges will help in further enhancing the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.