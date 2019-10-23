Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made fresh appointments for the recently restored regions to run the party affairs ‘smoothly’.

All appointments have been made in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan — the party chairman, said an announcement made by the PTI’s Central Media Department. A notification issued by the Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, a known businessman and former member MNA from Toba Tek Sing, has been appointed vice president PTI and Sher Ali Arbab, MNA, would perform his duties as the additional secretary general PTI.

A separate notification issued by chief organizer says that Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary has been appointed president of Central Punjab, Ali Imtiaz Wariach, senior vice president; Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar and Shabir Sial, vice presidents; Mohammad Shoaib Siddiqui, general secretary; Nadim Qadir Binder, additional secretary general; Hafiz Obaidullah, finance secretary, and Usman Saeed Basra would work as information secretary.

Similarly, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, MNA from Murree, has been appointed as president Northern Punjab; Engineer Atta Ullah Khan Shadikhel, senior vice president; Brigadier (retd) Mumtaz Kahloon and Yasir Baloch as vice presidents and Dr Hasan Masood Malik as general secretary.

In addition to that, Nadeem Afzal Bunty has been appointed additional secretary general, Riffat Zaidi finance secretary and Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed Chaudhry information secretary. On October 12, PTI had dissolved its all provincial organizations and re-introduced the old regional structures that were being opposed by some senior party leaders. Secretary General PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiyani had issued two separate notifications, one of the dissolution of provincial organizations and other for formation of regional structures, after he chaired a meeting of the Constitution Review Committee at the party’s Central Secretariat. Before this, Additional Secretary General PTI Dr. Abol Hasan had resigned over the controversy surrounding the review of party constitution to re-introduce the regional structures within the party hierarchy by abolishing the provincial bodies.