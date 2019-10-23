Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for expediting process to disqualify top PPP leader and provincial lawmaker Faryal Talpur.

Provincial lawmakers hailing from PTI including Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had submitted a plea in the ECP to disqualify the PPP women wing leader Faryal Talpur over possession of undeclared assets.

According to the petition, Talpur didn’t declare her 60-acre land in Shahdadkot, while another land owned by her in Shahdadpur is not mentioned in revenue department’s record.

The plea further said the PPP lawmaker also hid her plot in Nawabshah from the ECP.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner ECP on behalf of their counsel on Tuesday, the lawmakers said that they had filed a complaint with ECP in June 2019 and the election body also sent directives to the speaker to disqualify the said lawmaker.

It was further informed that the speaker in his response to the election authority said that it was not his responsibility to disqualify a lawmaker and ECP should take action on its own.

The lawmakers in the letter said that the ECP was bound to act upon the plea filed by the lawmakers within 90 days of being received by the authority. They asked the election commission to arrange hearings on the issue in order to expedite the matter.

The provincial lawmaker Arsalan Taj said in a statement that they would continue to pursue the matter as the party has ruined the province and now the masses have become aware of it and had responded through ballots.

“The defeat of PPP candidates in Larkana and Lyari, the two strongholds of the party, has made it evident that masses are fed up with their sloganeering politics and only support those who want to serve the masses and rid them from corruption,” he said.