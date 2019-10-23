Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of Qatar Mashal Mohammad AA Ansari expressed concerns over the Pak-India tension, saying that it could be a terrifying situation in the region.

“Qatar will force India to not to take steps which may lead to war. People of Qatar are standing with Pakistan.” Consul General of Qatar Mashal Mohammad AA Ansari stated in a meeting with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House.

The meeting discussed the current situation of occupied Kashmir, Indian atrocities in the valley and other matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Consul General of Qatar invited Governor Sindh to attend two-day long Doha Forum starting on December 14.

The Governor said that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Qatar. Qatar has always supported Pakistan in its difficult times.

He said Qatar should utilise its influence to prevent India from further persecution in Kashmir.

There is a large number of Muslims in occupied Kashmir, and no one in the world paying any heed to the issue. The silence of human rights organizations is a major question mark, while the world media has kept quiet.

Imran Ismail said that RSS goons are killing innocent people in the valley. The international community should take strict notice of this, especially Qatar should raise its voice against this persecution.

“The recent statement of the Indian Army Chief is false, fabricated and based on lies. Our armed forces are ready to face all kinds of challenges. We are open to war but if war is imposed upon, it will affect the whole world,” he held.

PM making all-out efforts to make country Islamic welfare state: Gov

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to provide all possible facilities to poor and needy people and make the country an Islamic welfare state.

Talking to a delegation of Saylani Welfare Association led by Afzal Chundiya who called on him here at governor house, Imran Ismail said Langar Khanay would be established across the province under the PM’s special directives, according to a statement.

The governor said feeding poor and deserving people was a central concept of the current government’s vision.

In this regard, Langar Khanay were being established across the country under Ehsaas program in collaboration with Saylani Welfare, especially in Tharparkar and other districts including Karachi.

He requested the donors to play role in providing land for opening Langar Khanay.

The delegation included Arif Lakhani, Yousaf Lakhani and Naveed Abdul Razzaq. The governor Sindh said Langar Khanay would be established soon in various government hospitals and poor populations located in Karachi.

Afzal Chundiya said ration and roti banks had been set up by the Saylani welfare, and thousands of poor people were benefiting from the facility.