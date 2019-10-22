Share:

James Bond film has three endings

LOS ANGELES- The makers of the new ‘James Bond’ movie have filmed three different endings.

Only director Cary JojiFukunaga is allowed to know which ending to the new ‘No Time To Die’ movie will be used to avoid leaks coming out before the film’s release.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper of the movie - which stars Daniel Craig in the titular role: ‘’Everyone’s in the dark, the secrecy is off the chart.’’

Meanwhile, Naomie Harris - who reprises her role as Eve Moneypenny - previously revealed that the new Bond film will shock audiences.

The 43-year-old actress said: ‘’It’s a tie-up of ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people ... I would say he’s [Bond’s] reconnected with his heart. We’re definitely seeing a Bond who’s more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love. At the end of ‘Spectre’ there are women he gives his career up for: there’s no more emotional attachment that that. It’s just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy.’’

The film - which will be released next year - is expected to be Craig’s final film as 007, and the 51-year-old star described working on the series as a ‘’wonderful’’ experience.

Kardashian thanks Kanye for donating $1m to charity on her birthday

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West’s heart is ‘’so happy’’ after Kanye West donated $1 million to charity for her birthday.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star was overjoyed when her husband made the huge donation to prison reform charities to mark her 39th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favourite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!’’

Kim also shared a photo of the certificate, which listed the charities benefitting as Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-recidivism Coalition. The certificate read: ‘’Certificate of donation in honour of Kim Kardashian West. A Donation of $1 million has been made in your name by Kanye, North, Saint, Chi and Psalm West to the following.’’