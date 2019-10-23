Share:

The Rahbar Committee Convener Akram Durrani says that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be made to resign from his position.

In a statement to the press, Durrani said the committee would not back down until a resignation from Imran Khan is handed in.

“We asked for the prime minister’s resignation. Won’t go back without it,” he said.

Contradicting some press reports, Durrani said that the Senate Chairman Sanjrani and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak contacted him, and not the other way around. Durrani also, in conveying a message from the Rahbar Committee to the government, warned the government away from creating any obstacles in the JUI-F protest.

“The leadership will not meet the government without the Rahbar Committee,” he said. “Even JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not meet Pervaiz Elahi.”

Calling it the "Azadi March", the JUI-F intends to begin a march towards the capital on October 27th, one that will end in a protest in Islambad on October 31.

The JUI-F leader Rehman says the government is destroying the country's economy, but the PTI government claims that the JUI-F is trying to avoid madrassah reforms that the government is trying to enforce.