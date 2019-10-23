Share:

Rice exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 50.76% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period form July-September 2019, about 839,356 metric tons of rice worth $470.584 million was exported as compared the exports of 551.5,86 metric tons valuing $312.147 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of basmati rice increased by 47.29%, about 212,873 metric tons of basmati rice valuing $194.669 million exported as compared the 127,669 metric tons worth $132.166 million of same period of last year.

The country earned $275.915 million by exporting rice other then basmati.

Meanwhile, 34,090 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $79.549 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 25,859 metric tons valuing $67.294 million of same period of last year.

According the trade data, fish and fish products exports registered about 81.21% growth in last three months as compared to the same period of last year, the data reveled.

During the period under review, fruits and vegetables export from the country also recorded a positive growth of 10.20% and 21.11% respectively.

Meanwhile the exports of the commodities that remained on down track during the period under review included wheat by a massive slump of 88.11%, spices down by 2.71%, oil seed nuts and kernals reduced by 13.50% and the exports of sugar decreased by 22.95%.

Food-based exports in the country increased by 13.98% during the first quarter of the financial year.

Meanwhile, the imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 24.78% as it came down from $1.458 billion of first quarter of last year to $1.096 billion in same period of current financial year.