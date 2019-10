Share:

KARACHI - One robber was killed and two others injured and held with weapons after exchange of fire here in the metropolis on Tuesday.

The encounter took place in Gulbahar area of Karachi where police came across three-member gang of robbers.

An exchange of fire took place in which on robber was killed while two others were injured and arrested besides recovery of arms from their possession.

The body and injured robbers were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.