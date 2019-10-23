Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has summoned detailed report from NAB in the case of appointment in 56 companies of Punjab.

Three member bench of SC headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case on Wednesday.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked “ has an update report received from NAB.

The counsel Faisal Chaudhary said that report was given by NAB in beginning of the case not after that.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that NAB should give the report keeping in view the officers reply in the matter. A detailed reply has been submitted by officers.

The officers counsel Khawja Tariq Raheem has said that, appointment process was completed after advertising the posts and taking interviews.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked Khawja Sahib many documents have been attached with your reply and court will review if the favoritism was not criterion in making the appointments Court will see that no leniency was shown in making appointment in these companies.

Justice observed that we are summoning reply from provincial government about officers’ appointment.

Court said that officers’ response should be provided to Punjab government while NAB and Punjab government should give the report on appointments.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for four weeks.