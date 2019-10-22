Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad police officials on Tuesday held a meeting with traders and owners of various shops in F-10 Markaz and decided to install cameras at entry and exit points of the market to improve security.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shalimar Circle, ASP Rana Abdul Wahab along with other police officials conducted meeting with business community of F-10 Markaz. Police officials and traders exchanged the views to improve security around the business areas.

It is worth mentioning that IGP Islamabad has directed all police officials for such meetings with traders’ community to improve overall security measures in place there.

ASP Rana Abdul Wahab asked all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with police without any hesitation. He asked to install cameras at the exit and entry points of the market to curb dacoity as well as theft incidents and secure its recording.

Police are ready to cooperate with them, he told traders and asked to take self-precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons. The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police initiated on the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and assured their complete cooperation with police.

The ASP appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity. He said that such interactions would be helpful towards community policing in the city.

It was agreed to remove illegal parking areas in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police and district administration.

Meanwhile, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries on Tuesday demanded the concerned authorities to expedite the stipend system. A beneficiary Nighat Sohail from Sahiwal said, “I had been facing problem in getting stipend from last few months as it would regulate my home purposes, so I urge the concerned authority to increase work on this so that we would not have to face any difficulty in future.”

Another beneficiary Shamim Younis from Islamabad said, “As I had not gone through this difficulty before but these days I am facing difficulties in getting stipend as they also increased it from Rs750 to 1000, but it should be given on time.”

According to an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), we were working on the transparent system of every project included in Ehsaas programme agenda that revolves around women and we would facilitate poor women as much as we can in future.