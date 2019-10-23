Share:

The meeting of special medical board constituted for treatment of ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was held at Services Institute of Medical Sciences under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Principal SIMS Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman, Dr. Fatima and Dr Adnan personal physician of Nawaz Sharif were also present on this occasion.

Yasmin Rashid received the details regarding treatment of Nawaz Sharif from the medical board. Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz briefed Dr. Yasmeen Rashid regarding medicines, food and medical facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif in hospital.

Personal physician of Nawaz Sharif Dr. Adnan expressed satisfaction over medical and treatment facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif . Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the medical board consists of best doctors who are examining Nawaz Sharif . She further maintained that Nawaz Sharif is being looked after in the best possible manner in hospital.

She said that giving any news about Nawaz Sharif without verification should be avoided.