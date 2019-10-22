Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday bounced back and noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 114.23 points (0.35%) to close at 33198.96 points.

A total of 83,612,250 shares were traded compared to the trade of 130,285,140 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.188 billion compared to Rs 4.956 billion during last trading day.

Out of 344 companies, share prices of 188 companies recorded increase,135 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 10,813,000 shares and price per share of Rs15.93, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 4,128,500 and price per share of Rs15.12 and Bank of Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 3,352,500 and price per share of Rs 17.01.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs300 per share, closing at Rs6300 while Bhanero Tex XD was runner up with the increase of Rs35.68 per share, closing at Rs914.99.

The top decliners were Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs23.02 per share, closing at Rs 679.98 and Jubli Life Ins with the decrease of Rs16.78 per share closing at Rs 318.93.