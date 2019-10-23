Share:

BASEL - Roger Federer has celebrated his 1500th ATP match with a commanding win over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in his hometown. Later on Monday, Australian Alex de Minaur accounted for Hugo Dellien 6-1 7-5 to advance to the second round. But most eyes were on Swiss 20-times grand slam champion Federer, who barely broke a sweat as he fired 12 aces and won 82 per cent of his first service points as he wrapped up a 6-2 6-1 victory over German qualifier Gojowczyk in 53 minutes. Nine-time Basel champion Federer extended his winning streak at St. Jakobhalle to 21 matches and improved his ATP career record to 1,232 wins and 268 losses. World No.112 Gojowczyk was broken five times while 38-year-old Federer dropped serve once in the contest. “I thought the match was good. I felt like I had a good spring in my step and was quick onto the ball,” top-seeded Federer said. “Didn’t take me long to get used to the conditions. That was positive.” De Minaur, Australia’s highest-ranked male, was granted a wildcard into the ATP 500 event and was ruthless on break-point opportunities against Bolivian qualifier Dellien - converting six of seven. He will face the winner of the match between second-seeded Alexander Zverev and American Taylor Fritz. De Minaur’s compatriot Alexei Popyrin, who beat Joao Sousa and Soon Woo Kwon in qualifying to reach the main draw, will meet Italian fifth seed Fabio Fognini on Tuesday. In other opening round encounters, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 6-2 and will face Swiss wildcard Henri Laaksonen, who upset eighth-seeded Benoit Paire of France 6-3 7-5.