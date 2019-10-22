Share:

Once again US President Donald Trump has offered to help Pakistan and India resolve the conflict over Kashmir. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Donald Trump said, “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.” Trump also observed that he gets along well with both India and Pakistan. His comments came as Pakistan said that three of its civilians died in Indian gunfire from across the de facto border in Kashmir known as the Line of Control (LoC). It is important to note that at least 4,000 people have been detained in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since early August when authorities imposed a communications blackout and restricted freedom of movement in the region. A senior US official, who has just returned from a visit to the region, called on India on Tuesday to quickly release detainees and restore basic liberties.

Speaking about Pakistan’s decision to take the Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the official said it was Pakistan sovereign decision whether it wants to approach the ICJ. Unfortunately, communication links including mobile and internet services and TV channels are snapped in the entire Kashmir valley and areas of Jammu region since 5th of August, the day India scrapped Kashmir’s special status. Curfew and communication blockade continue to take a heavy toll on the lives of all residents irrespective of caste, age, gender and creed. They are facing shortage of food stuff, milk, life-saving drugs and other commodities.

According to doctors at Soura hospital, Srinagar, more than six patients die in the hospital on daily basis specifically due to the lockdown-generated issues.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawalpindi.