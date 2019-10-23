Share:

BAHAWALPUR (Online): The group of two doctors and as many teachers of a private school gang-raped a class ninth student and kept her captive for almost two days. The girl, however, managed to flee the captivity and reached home after two days. The Bahawalpur Civil Lines Police have registered a case on the victim’s complaint on Oct 18, no arrest could be made so far. According to media reports, the affected girl succeeded in flee from the accused house where she had been raped. According to the girl mother, her daughter went missing from home on October 16 and the family searched her hectically but could not found any clue about her whereabouts. According to the victim’s father, the girl is under treatment in the hospital. According to district police spokesman Ijaz Hussain Shah, FIR has been registered on the report of affected girl’s father. According to the FIR, the victim’s father informed the police that, his 18-year-old daughter, a Class 9th student was raped by two doctors and two teachers who had met the victim in her school along with a woman. He said that his daughter came after two days and informed them about the ugly episode. He regretted that though the police have registered an FIR three days ago, no arrest could be made so far. Ijaz Shah claimed that DPO Sarfaraz Virk had assured the victim’s family on Monday that the accused would be brought to the justice at the earliest.

Two dacoits killed in shootout with police

VEHARI (INP): Two dacoits were killed in an alleged shootout with police in the remit of Thengi Police here on Tuesday. According to district police officer (DPO), the dacoits were identified as Asif Arain aka Aasu and Ansar Saeed. The DPO said that one of the robbers’ accomplice died after being drowned in a lake. He said that that Asif was wanted in 42 cases while Ansar had been involved in 34 criminal activities. The police have launched further investigation.