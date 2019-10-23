Share:

Lahore - A 40-year-old woman was found dead in a washroom of Mayo Hospital Tuesday morning. The body was sent to for autopsy. An official said the woman was lying dead in the washroom on the first floor of the hospital’s building. Rescue workers entered the washroom after breaking the door. police were investigating the death. In Gujjarpura police precincts, a 22-year-old woman was found hanged at her house. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Shumaila, a resident of China Scheme. According to her in-laws, Shumaila ended her life by hanging herself with the ceiling fan after an argument with her husband over some domestic dispute. The police were investigating the incident.