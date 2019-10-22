Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 17, 2019, for the combined consumption group, increased by 2.36 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.45 points against 126.47 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 2.48 percent increase and went up from 129.68 points in last week to 132.89 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.08 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 16.06 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-22,888 from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 3.05 percent, 2.30 percent, 1.94 percent and 1.94 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of one item registered decrease, while that of 27 items prices increased with the remaining 23 items’ prices unchanged.

Banana was the only commodity, the prices which decrease during the week under review, the PBS data revealed.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, electricity charges, chicken, potatoes, masoor pulse, moong pulse, eggs, garlic, gram pulse, match box, wheat flour, onion, bread, toiled soap, firewood, beef, gur, LPG Cylinder, mutton, mustard oil, milk (powdered), sugar, vegetable ghee, cooked daal, milk (fresh), rice (Basmati broken).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice (Irri-6/9), curd, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chillies (powder), tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.