LAHORE - The 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament will be contested here at Lahore Gymkhana golf course from today (Friday) and conclude on Sunday.

This was stated by Convenor Golf Sarmad Nadeem during a press conference held here at Gymkhana Golf Club and was attended and addressed by Tournament Director Raza Saeed, Captain Golf Dr Dildar Hussain, Millat Equipment CEO Ahsan Imran and Imran Yaqub of Millat Tractors. Sarmad said gradually the threat and scare of Covid-19 is receding and giving way to activity in the sports arenas. “Covid-19 hit the golf courses too, causing total closure of golf courses, thus springing a big surprise on the yearning ones.

“Never before has such a predicament been experienced but the gleeful news is that golf courses are now active and so is the competitive action. All golfers are glad and cheered up about this happening and in accordance with the golf calendar schedule, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is all prepared to host this event from Oct 23 to 25,” he added.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Group said this is an annual event of national standing full of competitive zest and vibrance and bestows an opportunity to young golf players to exhibit their abilities plus talent under moments of intense competitive pressure and gain recognition as players of merit. “Once again this year, the title at stake is the Governors Cup and remarkable performance resulting in triumph will serve to magnify the standing of the outstanding one as well as those who end up as runners up and secure third position.”

As for the competing golfers, Tournament Director Raza Saeed said love and passion for golf is certainly augmenting in the country. “If we focus on Lahore, the numbers of the really good players is admirable and contribution of Gymkhana Golf Club is substantial. The adept ones feel facilitated by the Gymkhana Golf Club facilities like the driving range, the practice greens and the 18 holes golf course layout which is tree lined and has a unique look of its own that overawes the keen golfers. The amateurs competing for the main title are 170, while in other events, ladies amateur are 34, senior amateurs are 90, veterans are 42 and juniors are 20.” Main Trophy will be awarded to the champion with the best net score. The defending champion is Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana.