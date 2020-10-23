Share:

KARACHI - ORIC Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) today organized a workshop on Cancer Awareness Program by BCA Project Team at the campus where the experience of a breast cancer survivor was shared. Wife of the Governor Sindh, Ms Reema Ismail was the chief guest.The event was attended by a large number of women including wives of Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, including Director ORIC, Dr. Rabia Noor Enam,ZarminaBakhtiar, Misbah Khalid and others. Addressing the workshop, Reema Ismail said that the main reason behind the spread of cancer in Pakistan is lack of awareness that causes delay in detection of breast cancer and most of women approach hospitals at the last stage of cancer. Holding of such events may create awareness among women to respond appropriately for prevention and protection from breast cancer. Appreciating the determination of the SSUET team, she said, “It is a well-organized and well attended program and we are especially impressed with your efforts to help the differently abled people.

First lady SaminaAlvi’s task force will be honored to work with you to make a better Pakistan. Our mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by creating widespread awareness through community engagement on prevention, early detection and increased access to treatment.”

Bakhtiar was of view that women should not be silent with fear of shame and social stigma. They must approach the health care professional for early detection of the disease. However, Sir Syed University had done an amazing job to create awareness among women about breast cancer. I was extremely impressed and looked forward to seeing the projects being done by your students.

In Pakistan, around 40,000 women die of Breast Cancer every year. Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia. An estimate of 1 in 10 women may develop breast cancer and around 10 million women are at risk of breast cancer in Pakistan.