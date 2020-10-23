Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar chaired a meeting on Thursday to finalise arrangements made for the 7 day anti-polio Campaign commencing from October 27. Addressing the meeting, DC said that no slackness would be tolerated in administering anti polio drops to children up to the age of five years during special anti-polio campaign launching throughout the district. He instructed monitoring officials to keep a tight vigil on polio teams working at tehsil and district level and also in the field. The DC instructed all tehsil Assistant Commissioners to visit EPI centers in their jurisdiction during and after the conclusion of anti-polio campaign to view the vaccination.