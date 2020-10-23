Share:

ISLAMABAD - A week-long 7th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) will be held from October 23rd to 30th, aiming to promote intellectually stimulating literary and cultural activities.

Organised by Oxford University Press Pakistan, the literature festivals infuse new life into the intellectual well-being of people and provide an opportunity for exchanging constructive thoughts and ideas across the social and economic boundaries.

A large number of book lovers and culture enthusiasts visit the festival to learn more about the literary endeavours of Pakistani authors from all parts of the country and to experience the nation’s cultural heritage from close quarters, an organiser said on Thursday.

He said that ILF has become a regular event for the culture and literary devotee.