Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its resolutions for establishing durable and everlasting peace in the region.

Farooq Haider, in his message to mark the 73 founding day of AJK government being celebrated on Saturday, said India’s expansionist designs had not only jeopardized the peace of the entire region but would trigger another human tragedy.

He said the main objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government was the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The present government was making all-out efforts to achieve that objective.

Farooq Haider said India had intensified the reign of terror in the occupied valley to crush the freedom struggle, but the people of occupied Kashmir were determined to overthrow despotic Indian rules.

They had added a new chapter of freedom history with their blood, he added.

He said the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir against the brute Indian forces had no example in the freedom history of the world.

After the illegal and immoral actions of August last year, India had started a new series of repressions and converted the entire state in to a big jail while imposing a communication lockdown to conceal the facts of its grim human rights violations, he added.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far off when the people of occupied Kashmir would get liberation from the Indian yoke and their dream of accession to Pakistan was materialized.