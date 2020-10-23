Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its cordial relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wants to further expand bilateral ties with the brotherly country for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He was talking to President, International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, who called on him, in Islamabad on Thursday. The President asked to develop and strengthen international linkages between IIUI and reputed foreign universities of the world and Saudi Arabia. Underscoring the increasing importance of online education, the President said that online contents of the knowledge needed to be enhanced as distant learning is cost-effective and easily accessible.