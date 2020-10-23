Share:

Representatives from Baku and Yerevan previously held talks in Moscow and agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire twice - on 10 October and 17 October, but both countries have been accusing the opposite side of violating the deals.

Azerbaijani President Aliyev earlier said that Ankara should be involved in the Karabakh talks, while Turkey promised to support Baku and even deploy its military if such a request was issued. At the same time, Moscow stressed that third countries may be involved only if both Armenia and Azerbaijan support this decision.

A new round of hostilities began in Nagorno-Karabakh on 27 September, with Baku and Yerevan accusing each other of carrying out provocations. The heads of Russia, the US, and France urged the sides to resume talks without preconditions, however, both countries report clashes along the line of control.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict erupted in the late 1980s, with the predominantly Armenian-populated autonomy proclaiming independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. As a result, Baku and Yerevan waged a full-scale war for the area between 1992 and 1994 that claimed the lives of around 40,000 troops and civilians from both sides.

A ceasefire was signed in 1994, but the conflict remained frozen, and the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic still continues to be an unrecognised state.