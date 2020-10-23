Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government, with the support of Huqooq-e-Pakistan (HeP) Project, will develop its first human rights policy.

According to a statement released here, the Balochistan government institutions, in collaboration with HeP Project, will consult with all provincial stakeholders to develop the policy which will build upon legislative and policy initiatives already undertaken by the Balochistan government and expand the scope and scale of future endeavours.

“Balochistan will have its human rights policy through a province-led process. To be formulated under the guidance of the Social Welfare and Human Rights Department, this policy is aimed at mainstreaming human rights standards throughout the administrative and government structures at the provincial level,” said Barrister Salman Afridi, HeP’s policy expert.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has welcomed the commencement of activities in the province by the European Union funded Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan) project. The governor was responding to a briefing by a HeP delegation led by Senior Expert Ali Dayan Hasan.

The HeP is a European Union (EU) funded programme with the objective of supporting the continued efforts of the government of Pakistan for the promotion of human rights. The purpose of the programme is to strengthen the institutional and policy framework at the federal and the provincial level for the promotion and protection of human rights.