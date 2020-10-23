Share:

ISLAMABAD - Beyoncé has been spotted spending some quality family time with her husband and kids in the Hamptons during quarantine. But the 24-time Grammy winner has been keeping busy, while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She served looks from sporty to bossy, as she unveiled pieces from her latest ‘DRIP 2’ collection of Ivy Park x Adidas, featuring a whole new bold color palette. The 39 year old posted the line to the Ivy Park Instagram, writing: ‘DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark #IvyPark’. She modeled a range of looks in neon yellow, baby blue, salmon, tan and emerald, posing against a plain white background. Beyoncé put her gorgeous curves on display in a one-piece baby blue swimsuit, with green stripes down the side, a neon belt bag, featuring a green clip, holding a yellow trainer. She completed the ensemble with a pair of dangling gold chain earrings and some clear nude pointed stilettos.

The Lemonade artist sizzled in some skintight neon activewear leggings with a matching bustier top and clear vinyl raincoat, finished with yellow and green trainers.