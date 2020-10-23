Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs as the number of active cases has reached to 2424 in the province. In a statement, he stated that 171 new cases have been reported while 5 patients have died during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 9,639 were tested in this period and 97,289, out of 10,2107, have been recovered, he added. He regretted the number of corona patients was increased due to the negation of SOPs and death rate was also enhanced. It is imperative to observe SOPs at crowded places and everyone should exhibit socially-responsible behaviour to overcome the spread of this virus, the CM concluded.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF MOTHER OF MUHAMMAD MIAN SOOMRO

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.