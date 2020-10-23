e-Paper
Friday | October 23, 2020
Latest
10:35 PM | October 22, 2020
NAB approves 11 references against various people, including Nawaz Sharif
9:54 PM | October 22, 2020
Opposition parties not to be furnished NRO at any cost: Murad
9:10 PM | October 22, 2020
Govt fixes wheat production target at 26.78 mln tons
9:00 PM | October 22, 2020
Promotion of industrial sector, top priority of govt: PM
8:09 PM | October 22, 2020
India conspiring to weaken neighbors including Pakistan: AJK President
7:52 PM | October 22, 2020
PM for maximum facilitation to poor in getting banks loans, taking care of their self-respect
6:33 PM | October 22, 2020
Pakistan warns India any misadventure in GB, AJK to meet ‘full spectrum response’
6:09 PM | October 22, 2020
Dialogue on the importance of Family Planning, High Population Growth Rate & Breastfeeding with Ulema and Khateebs
6:02 PM | October 22, 2020
Asad Umar, CM KP discuss provincial projects under CPEC
5:29 PM | October 22, 2020
App launched to facilitate Differently-Abled children
RELATED NEWS
October 16, 2020
CARTOON
October 09, 2020
CARTOON
September 22, 2020
CARTOON
September 18, 2020
CARTOON
Top Stories
8:16 PM | October 20, 2020
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar meets PM; lauds Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating Afghan peace process
1:30 PM | October 18, 2020
PM greets Azerbaijan on Independence Day
10:17 AM | October 18, 2020
Pakistan reports 567 coronavirus cases in one day
5:06 PM | October 17, 2020
PM Imran Khan targets Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention
